Sei Investments Co. Sells 42,425 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,425 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of ACI Worldwide worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after buying an additional 79,683 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,823 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after purchasing an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

