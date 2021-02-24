Sei Investments Co. Sells 580,975 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580,975 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Equity Commonwealth worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,436 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 672,630 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,187,000 after purchasing an additional 423,464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 207,006 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,699,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

