Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after buying an additional 12,310,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140,064 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,909,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,258,000 after purchasing an additional 338,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMH opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 117.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

