Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. 3,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

