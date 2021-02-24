Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.63. 757,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 497,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 36.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Select Medical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Select Medical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,513,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

