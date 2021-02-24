SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Robert Clay Grant Sells 77,824 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $2,407,874.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,078,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,589.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 14,703 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $441,237.03.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert Clay Grant sold 34,326 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $930,234.60.
- On Monday, January 25th, Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $542,541.76.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $210,468.24.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38.
Shares of SelectQuote stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 4,113,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -192.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
