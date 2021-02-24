SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Robert Clay Grant Sells 77,824 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $2,407,874.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,078,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,589.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelectQuote alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 14,703 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $441,237.03.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert Clay Grant sold 34,326 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $930,234.60.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $542,541.76.

On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $210,468.24.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38.

Shares of SelectQuote stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 4,113,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -192.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.