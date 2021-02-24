SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 170,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 805,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.67.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 52.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

