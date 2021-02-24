Sentinel (SENT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $367,914.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $19.84 million and $367,914.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

