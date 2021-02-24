Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.39 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $25.39 million and approximately $319,505.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00035696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.45 or 0.00741920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00038898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.