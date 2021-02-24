Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.83

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.83 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 82.05 ($1.07). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 95,811 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.30. The stock has a market cap of £477.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

