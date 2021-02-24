Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $125.39

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.39 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 126.90 ($1.66). Serco Group plc (SRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 125.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 2,791,544 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRP. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.40 ($2.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.39.

In related news, insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

