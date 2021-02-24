Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Cap of $389.69 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Serum has traded up 99.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $7.79 or 0.00015475 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $389.69 million and approximately $536.62 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.28 or 0.00500909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00080892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.18 or 0.00472914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00072863 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.