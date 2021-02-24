Serum (SRM) Market Cap Tops $334.35 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Serum has a total market cap of $334.35 million and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $6.69 or 0.00013266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded up 101.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.87 or 0.00487765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00069912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 110.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.95 or 0.00501810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00074290 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

