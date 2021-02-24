Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.52.

Servcorp Company Profile

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; virtual office services, such as business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services; and co-working and meeting room services.

