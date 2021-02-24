Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 1,798,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 952,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

SVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,045 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $17,005,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,377,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 610,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 553,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

