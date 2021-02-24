ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1,487.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $551.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.30, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $551.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

