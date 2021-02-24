ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Price Up 6.2%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.72. 265,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 477,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,706,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,117,980.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,903,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,765 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 12.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 764,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 111.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 508.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceSource International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

