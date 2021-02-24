Seven Group Holdings Limited (SVW.AX) (ASX:SVW) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.23

Seven Group Holdings Limited (SVW.AX) (ASX:SVW) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Ryan Stokes 35,247 shares of Seven Group Holdings Limited (SVW.AX) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services in Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

