SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 21,075 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 602.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 83.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

