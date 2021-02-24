SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 29,730 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 156.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Washington Federal by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

