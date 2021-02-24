SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,072 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after acquiring an additional 998,578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,706,000 after acquiring an additional 793,296 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,885,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 466,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,226,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $3,066,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,508.63 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

