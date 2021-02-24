SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in LivaNova by 687.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after buying an additional 538,037 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 151.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after buying an additional 497,626 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,037,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

