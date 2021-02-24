SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,717,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after buying an additional 1,102,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after buying an additional 569,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 337,721 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,873,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.