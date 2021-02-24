SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NOW worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 115,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 4,964.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 183,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. On average, analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

