SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 295.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.