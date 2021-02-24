SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 8,785 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 229.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 249.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $835,639.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,650 shares of company stock valued at $32,707,180. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

