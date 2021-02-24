SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 59,939 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 339,658 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,138 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

