SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,637 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

