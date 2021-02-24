SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.81 and a 200-day moving average of $149.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

