SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,042.82 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,236.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,018.24 and its 200 day moving average is $947.21. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.42.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total transaction of $1,984,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

