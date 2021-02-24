SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 949,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after buying an additional 267,771 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 222.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 324,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 223,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3,441.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 193,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $3,632,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.