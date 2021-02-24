SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 356.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

