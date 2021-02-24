SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 404,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.56.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

