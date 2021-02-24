SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 1,996.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 302,588 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

