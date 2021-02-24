SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GSK shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

