SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

NYSE CHH opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

