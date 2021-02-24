SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 123.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 303.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 926,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,417,000 after acquiring an additional 696,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,936,000 after acquiring an additional 186,470 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $3,539,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American States Water by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

