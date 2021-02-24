SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Independent Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Independent Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

