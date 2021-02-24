SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $129.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

