SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 72.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $86.43.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

