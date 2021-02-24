SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 143,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sogou by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sogou by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sogou currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Sogou Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

