SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 92,334 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 483.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of SITE Centers worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 24.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,882,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,031,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

