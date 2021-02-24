SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 16,793 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Independent Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INDB opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.