SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 99,573 O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of O-I Glass as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $25,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 17.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS cut O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.