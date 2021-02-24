SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

