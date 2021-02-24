SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,556 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Cortexyme worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,507,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 38.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,000 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

