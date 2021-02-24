SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 38,972 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 38,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $821,045,000 after purchasing an additional 106,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $440,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after purchasing an additional 492,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 540,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

