SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,905 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

