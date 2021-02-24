SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 757 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $1,434,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 807.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 54,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

NYSE:WAT opened at $278.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.62. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

