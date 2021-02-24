SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.